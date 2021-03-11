Windy conditions today, gusts could be over 40 mph

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until noon Thursday for the areas shaded in brown. Wind gusts early today could gust upwards of 40 mph. Sustained west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon

Clouds will start to decrease throughout the day for Thursday. A stronger cold front has caused windy conditions in the morning will slightly decrease in the afternoon and evening. Our temperatures were likely already reached just after midnight, but in the afternoon temperatures get back close to 50.

Clear skies will last into tonight. Low temperatures will dip to around 30 degrees. Breezy conditions remain, sustained wind out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny conditions will then build with a high pressure system Friday and into the weekend. Friday will be in the low 40s, followed by Saturday close to 50 degrees.

Next system to watch will come on Monday, with areas to the south most likely to see some sort of precipitation.

