Windy end to the weekend, great weather ahead this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 6:00 PM. A strong northwest wind today will create high waves on the bay and lead to minor erosion and potential for high water levels.

Windy and chilly weather is in the forecast for this Sunday. A strong northwest wind will keep temperatures in the 30s for highs today under a mix of sun and clouds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area until this afternoon as winds could gust up to or exceed 45 mph.

Winds will remain on the breezy side tonight with gusts to around 30 mph. There will be a few clouds passing through at times with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures will be on the rise this week as highs push to the lower 50s by Monday. The mercury will continue to increase on Election Day with temperatures getting into the mid and upper 50s under a sunny sky! We could see some early November 60s by Wednesday which could continue into early next weekend with plenty of sunshine.

