Windy end to the weekend, great weather ahead this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 6:00 PM. A strong northwest wind today will create high waves on the bay and lead to minor erosion and potential for high water levels.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Windy and chilly weather is in the forecast for this Sunday. A strong northwest wind will keep temperatures in the 30s for highs today under a mix of sun and clouds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area until this afternoon as winds could gust up to or exceed 45 mph.

Winds will remain on the breezy side tonight with gusts to around 30 mph. There will be a few clouds passing through at times with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures will be on the rise this week as highs push to the lower 50s by Monday. The mercury will continue to increase on Election Day with temperatures getting into the mid and upper 50s under a sunny sky! We could see some early November 60s by Wednesday which could continue into early next weekend with plenty of sunshine.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball

Xtra Point High School Football: Kaukauna wins battle of unbeatens, Reedsville stays on top of Big East

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks

More Weather