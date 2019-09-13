Windy Friday; warmer by next week

Heavy rain has come to an end across the area after a widespread 3 to as much as 7 inches of rain has fallen over the last three days. All Flood watches and warnings have been cancelled.

A few breaks in the clouds will develop during the second half of the day. There could be a spotty rain shower across the area during the afternoon. It will become quite windy as well with winds out of the west at 15-30 mph.

Skies will continue to clear tonight with lows in the 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny for much of Saturday as temperatures reach for the lower 70s. More clouds build in Saturday evening ahead of our next rain chance. Rain showers will linger into the morning on Sunday with a slight rain chance hanging around even into the afternoon on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 70s.

Drier weather returns next week with highs in the upper 70s.