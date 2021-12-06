Windy Monday, coldest air of the season arrives

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following the weekend snow, we could continue to have slippery travel and a few stray flurries on Monday. The big story will be the very windy weather that brings in the coldest air of the season. WNW winds increase to a range of 20 to 45 miles per hour! That wind is also bringing in cold air as temps will make a fall from 32 degrees in the morning to the TEENS in the afternoon.





Winds will continue to be breezy tonight and overnight lows will eventually decrease into the single digits! The lowest wind chills tonight will be from -5 to -15 degrees — expect a cold start to Tuesday.

Tuesday, it won’t be as windy. Cold air continues to consume the state as the daytime high is 19 degrees. Partly sunny during the day, and a round of light snow or flurries at night. Less than an inch of accumulation will fall for any community that receives snow.