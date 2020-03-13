Windy on Friday, chillier this weekend

Rain ended before Friday started, but the winds kicked in behind it. There were some light snow showers or flurries up north to start the day along with scattered clouds. Gusty west winds will be the main weather story Friday, with some emerging sunshine, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The bay side of Door County will be susceptible to ice shoves Friday with the persistent west wind. The Sheriff’s Office has reported ice piles over South Bay Shore Road.

Tonight, clouds return and wind back off a bit. Lows fall down to 23 degrees.

A system dodges us to the south on Saturday. You’ll see plenty of thin clouds that will filter and block sunshine with a high of 36 degrees. Winds shifting to the northeast will bring a chillier day, and take the ice shove risk away.

Sunday still looks nice. Partly sunny and 38 degrees.

