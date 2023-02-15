The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The storm system that brought everyone rain yesterday will be pulling away today. What this means is you could still see stray rain showers in the morning, and a bunch of wind as fast moving air wraps in from the back side of this storm. W/NW winds could gust as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour. Temperatures in the middle 40s this morning will be decreasing a bit in the afternoon.

Not quite as windy tonight, and we’ll maintain mostly cloudy skies. The low is 23 degrees.

Tomorrow will get breezy again with a snow chance. Cooler high temperatures around 26 degrees takes rain out of the mix. The storm track forecast is coming together, but we’ll still look out for the possibility of decent snow totals missing south of our area. The best chance for 1 to 3 inches of snow will be south of Green Bay and along the lakeshore. Snow could miss the northwoods altogether. Southern Wisconsin by Madison and Milwaukee has the best chance at 3 to 6 inches of snow.