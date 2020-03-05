Windy tonight, sunshine and cooler for Friday

A storm system passing to our north this evening will swing a cold front through the area. Behind this front very strong north winds will develop which will be sustained at 15-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. Some of the strongest winds will be seen across Door county where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6am Friday.

Scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end this evening with a slow clearing trend after midnight. Lows will cool into the 20s. Winds will remain gusty out of the north through the morning on Friday.

Friday will feature more sunshine with lighter winds into the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will be a little cooler than Thursday with temperatures in the 30s.

A strong southwest wind combined with sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 40s on Saturday. We could see a little more cloud cover on Sunday, but even warmer air is expected with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few lower 60s can’t be ruled out especially west of Green Bay.

The next storm system moves toward Wisconsin on Monday which will bring a chance for mainly rain to the area. It should be another mild day with temperatures again in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Dry weather returns with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday before another chance for rain and snow pushes in next Wednesday.