The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another warm and humid day for Thursday, even the lakeshore warming up with southwest winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s! A cold front moving through Wisconsin will bring more clouds and a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Winds are going to be the biggest part of the forecast with gusts potentially over 30 miles per hour.

It will still be breezy this evening with dropping winds overnight. Partly cloudy skies and down goes the dew points behind the cold front. That means tonight will have decreasing humidity and a low of 55 degrees.

Tomorrow looks like a great day! Lighter winds and lots of sunshine will come back to us. Highs make a drop to a very comfortable 73 degrees, 60s by the lake. Late at night, more clouds will arrive where a sprinkle may be present.