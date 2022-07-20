The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Partly sunny with gusty winds will be case on Wednesday. An area of low pressure passing just to the north will do two things, spark up a few showers and kick in the winds. The rain will be hit/miss in nature meaning many dry hours of the day – however, we keep the rain chances around from the morning until 8pm.

West winds will be from 15 to 25 miles per hour, and gusting up to 30 to 35 miles per hour. High temperatures are not as warm as yesterday in the lower 80s. It remains humid.

Tonight, any spotty showers end early with clearing skies after that. The low temperature is 66 degrees.

The heat is on again tomorrow! Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The good news is the humidity will drop a bit, but plenty warm!