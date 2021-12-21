Winter begins with snow showers

The Winter Solstice is Tuesday at 9:59am, and that means it’s the first day of Winter and the “shortest day of the year” when talking about the amount of daylight. We’ll also have some clouds and snow moving in as Winter starts. Up to the north we’ll have the most snow from the mid morning until to the late afternoon where there could be 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. To the south, there will be a brief clip of snow late morning and early afternoon that will bring less than an inch. The high is 29 degrees.

Snow will be gone when the evening starts, that when the clouds break up and the winds pick up. Overnight temps fall into the single digits and teens. NW winds from 15 to 30 mph tonight will generate wind chills a little below zero overnight.

Chilly with sub-zero chills Wednesday morning. We’ll get the sun out again, mixing with clouds in the afternoon. The high ends up around 25 degrees.

