Winter Storm arrives later Friday into Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s quiet before the storm Friday as we wait for our next Winter Storm to develop. Cloudy with mild temps reaching the middle 30s later today. A few spots will get some flurries or snow showers to develop in the afternoon, with most getting the first push of winter weather into the evening.

Starting around and after the evening commute will be a wintry mix of rain, sleet and heavy snow. Winds start to get going from the ENE from 15 to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be above freezing at 34 degrees by the lake which will keep a lot of snow away tonight, around 32 degrees with a wintry mix in Green Bay and the Valley, and upper 20s to the north/west where plenty of snow will fall by tonight.

The wintry mix changes to ALL SNOW on Saturday. This will be for the morning, tapering off to sunshine in the afternoon. Get ready for some wind as you clean up as the NW wind will be from 20 to 40 mph. The high for the day is 35 degrees.

Sunday will be much nicer with sunshine and not as much wind. 39 degrees to end the weekend.