The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Calm before the storm Wednesday as we await snow that moves in tonight. Watch out for icy spots from refreezing water. During the day, any partial sun early will get gobbled up by clouds with a high in the low and middle 30s.

It all begins tonight when winds pick up as the storm approaches! Snow will fall around and after 10pm. 2 to 4 inches of snow could already be on the ground before sunrise Thursday. The low is 30 degrees.

Plan on a slippery morning commute Thursday. The most snow will come down in the morning, when the afternoon will feature patchy light snow and maybe some areas where mixing or drizzle could occur. The high is 34 degrees. Most will get a total snowfall accumulation around 4 to 6 inches, lower totals south around 2 to 4 inches, and highest totals up north with 6 to 8 inches expected.