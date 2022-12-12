The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Another cloudy night is ahead as lows dip a few degrees below freezing. Patchy drizzle and flurries will be possible which could lead to a few slick areas on roads. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds likely throughout the day. Winds will begin to increase out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach for the mid to upper 30s area wide.

A messy storm system will impact the area beginning early Wednesday. Rain will favor areas from Green Bay and to the south with a wintry mix and snow for the Northwoods. It won’t be until Wednesday night and early Thursday when rain and a wintry mix for the Fox Valley and lakeshore transitions to wet snow. Snow showers will continue at times Thursday and Friday with minor additional accumulations possible.

The best chance for 6″ or more of snow will be near and north of Hwy 64. Further south, several hours of rain or a wintry mix will keep snow totals lower, but road conditions are still expected to become slippery. Stay tuned for updates!