The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Snow will overspread the area from west to east during the evening and overnight hours. Roads could turn slippery as 1-3″ of accumulation will be possible by Thursday morning. Lows in the single digits will likely increase through the night with a light wind turning out of the south.

Thursday: A winter storm will impact Wisconsin bringing with it snow across the entire state. Light to moderate snow will be with us on and off throughout the day with another 2-5″ of accumulation possible. Winds will increase late in the day out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Strong winds will develop Thursday night and continue Friday. With fresh snow on the ground, near whiteout conditions will be possible as a west wind gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Travel will be strongly discouraged during this time.

Breezy conditions as snow tapers early Saturday. It will be a cold Christmas holiday with highs in the single digits to low teens Saturday and Sunday with wind chills below zero. The forecast looks quieter early next week with highs reaching for the lower 30s by the middle of next week.