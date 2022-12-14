The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the WFRV viewing area until 9:00 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 10 until Thursday morning. A combination of sleet and snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday will lead to slippery road conditions and slow travel is expected.

A strong storm system will bring rain, sleet, and wet snow to northeast Wisconsin this evening and continue into early Thursday morning. A rainy mix for Green Bay and the lakeshore will gradually transition to wet heavy snow for a few hours after midnight. The wintry mix will keep snow totals lower near and south/east of Green Bay. Further north and west, temperatures will remain cold enough where all snow will be favored and higher snow totals will be found.

Light snow showers will continue at times Thursday afternoon. More chances for light snow will linger heading into the weekend as this storm system continues to spin across the Great Lakes. The weekend looks drier as some sunshine finally returns early next week, but that comes with a drop in temperatures as highs will cool into the teens.