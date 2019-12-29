Winter Storm to bring snow into Monday

From Storm Team 5…

Get ready for a big swing in weather conditions as a powerful area of low pressure rotates around the upper Midwest.

Sunday will bring a warm day with scattered early morning showers that will taper off during the day. Partly sunny skies, and isolated showers still a possibility as we roll into the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s, cooler up north. We’ll also be watching the potential for fog to develop.

Tonight, more steady rain will move in late. It will be staying warm enough overnight to keep it raining, instead of changing to snow. The low temperatures will be slightly above freezing around 34 degrees.

Flooding remains the threat Sunday, Sunday night with the new rain, melting snow, and high water levels on rivers and lakes. Here are the watches and advisories from the National Weather Service as of 7am Sunday morning:





Big questions still remain about what will happen tomorrow, but our attention is turning SNOW POTENTIAL.

A WINTER STORM WATCH issued for the northern half of the area for snow potential into Monday.

MONDAY MORNING: Rain showers will make a transition over to a wintry mix, then to snow showers. Just when it makes that change is up for debate and will affect snow accumulation.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Snow showers likely everywhere. It will be heavy at times and will affect road conditions as reduced visibility and slippery travel can be expected.

MONDAY EVENING: Scattered snow showers continue, slippery travel. Winds will become blustery from 15 to 30 miles per hour.

TUESDAY MORNING: Snow tapers off to flurries early on, and winds will still be swift. Roads will be getting better, but may be slick for the morning commute.