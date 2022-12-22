The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are in a Winter Storm Warning from NOW UNTIL SATURDAY 6am. This is due to the strong wind gusts that will likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, as well as creating blizzard/whiteout conditions.

Road conditions are poor this morning and visibility is reduced. Try to stay inside. The bulk of this storm will hit us this afternoon into Friday. Travel is likely impossible then. Things will look a bit better by Saturday but windy conditions remain.

We have seen about 2-4″ throughout this morning. Another 2-3″ is coming through into tonight. We will total about 4-7″, with higher totals Lakeside.

Winds increase behind this storm system, and wind chill feels like temps will be lower than -25 degrees by Saturday morning. Gusts are expected to reach around 40-50 mph, so blowing and drifting snow will be a key issue Friday/Saturday with the winds.