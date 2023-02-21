From Storm Team 5…

We are entering round one of two snow systems headed our way now through Thursday evening.

Round one of snow puts in a Winter Weather Advisory from this evening until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This part of the system will bring about 2-4 inches.

From around mid-morning morning Wednesday until noon, there will be a lull in this system.

Round two of snow puts us in a Winter Storm Warning from midday Wednesday morning until 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Travel will likely be difficult for the Wednesday AM/PM and Thursday AM commutes. Travel is not advised especially Wednesday night into Thursday AM.

Another 6-10″ of snow is expected with round 2, bringing event totals to 8-14″.

The highest confidence is in the 8-12″ range.

East to northeast wind gusts could reach 35-40 mph causing blowing snow and drifting snow.

Drifting could easily get to 18-24″.

The snow and wind will taper by Thursday afternoon.