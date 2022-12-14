From Storm Team 5…

We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high will be in the upper 30s. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.

Going into the evening, our rain or mix at the time will transition over to heavy, wet snow. Some get this change over at different times, and that’s important! Where it switches to snow first (up north and our west), that is where the highest snow accumulations will be. Communities around the Fox Valley and lakeshore get the switch to snow later, thus lower totals.

Travel will be very difficult tonight with slippery conditions and reduced visibility from heavy snow. Take a look at the latest snow forecast from Storm Team 5:

The current confidence in this forecast LOW, given all the uncertainty of when we will get the change over (if at all along the Lakeshore).

The forecast range for Green Bay and the Valley is 3-6″ and we are more confident in the 3″ vs the 6″ at this point. The heaviest snow will take place north and west of Green Bay with the most setting up north and west of Shawano.

Please stay tuned for further updates this afternoon and evening.