Winter Storm Warning: Accumulating snow Thursday followed by frigid air

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday morning until Friday morning for most of the WFRV viewing area. A combination of a wintry mix, snow, and blowing snow will make travel difficult Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Clouds will increase tonight as our next storm system approaches. Dry weather Wednesday evening will give way to a wintry mix of freezing rain, rain, and snow by early Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the 20s. Roads could be slippery for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will begin with a round of mixed precipitation which could make roads icy. That mixed precipitation will eventually transition over to wet snow by the late morning and continue through the afternoon and evening.

Moderate to heavy snow will move through during the mid to late afternoon which will create slow conditions for the evening commute. Winds will increase late in the day out of the west to northwest which may lead to blowing and drifting snow. Total accumulations of 3-6″ is forecast for most of the area with higher totals possible north of Shawano and Marinette.

The snow will come to an end throughout the morning on Friday. Gusty winds will bring in much colder air and will also lead to some blowing and drifting of the recently fallen snow. The coldest air of the season then settles in for the weekend with highs potentially stuck below zero on Sunday.

High temperatures in the single digits will continue through the first half of next week with generally quiet conditions. Wind chills during the morning hours could fall into the -10 to -25 degree range.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers Will Johnson

Ashwaubenon & Wrightstown boys keep rolling, De Pere girls knock of Pulaski

UW-Oshkosh pins Platteville in first match of WIAC winter sports

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers fall teammate Will Johnson

Kewaunee boys hand Southern Door first conference loss, Mishicot girls upend unbeaten Howards Grove

High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly beats Beaver Dam

More Weather