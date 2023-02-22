The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Round one of this storm continues from now until 9am this morning. With that first system, we are still in a Winter Weather Advisory from now until 9am this morning.

Round one will give us an accumulation of anywhere between 2-4″. Expect snowy and slippery road conditions the rest of this morning.

After 9am, round two will move in from the south bringing the heavier band of snowfall. Round two will put us in a Winter Storm Warning from noon today through 6pm tomorrow evening.

With this second system, we can expect:

-Gusts winds out of the NE anywhere from 35-40 mph creating the chance for blowing/drifting snow.

-Continually deteriorating road conditions into this afternoon. The heaviest snowfall period will be from tonight into early tomorrow morning. This is when travel will be near impossible.

-With round two we will add about 6-10″ in most places, putting us at an overall total of anywhere from 8-14″.

This storm system begins to clear out into Thursday evening, and we turn back to mostly sunny skies by Friday morning.