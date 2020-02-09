Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow Sunday

A storm system will pass through southern Wisconsin on Sunday and bring with it a swath of heavy snow to much of Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay and the Fox Cities.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for much of the WFRV viewing area south of Hwy. 64. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern areas as well as Sheboygan county.

Winter Weather Alerts

Snow is expected to move into our western counties between 5:00 – 7:00 AM Sunday. The snow will continue to move eastward and overspread the entire region by the mid to late morning. The snow will continue to fall through the afternoon and early evening hours before moving to the east by early Sunday night. Some of the snow could fall heavy at times during the late morning to mid-afternoon hours. This will likely make road conditions snow covered and slippery leading to a period of difficult travel conditions.

Snowfall totals across the north will drop off quickly especially as you get near and north of Hwy. 8. Snow totals of 5-7″ can be anticipated for much of the area including Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and the lakeshore. Areas near the lake across Sheboygan county could see a mix of rain at times which could lead to slightly lower snowfall totals. Areas to the west of the Fox Valley and Lake Winnebago can expect the highest snow amounts where 7-9″ is possible. With temperatures in the lower 30s this will also be a heavy wet snow which will make it difficult to move and shovel. It could also compact on itself making it seem that totals are slightly lower.

The snow will come to an end Sunday evening with clearing skies expected Sunday night and into Monday. Highs on Monday under mostly sunny skies will be in the upper 20s. Highs return to nefar 30 degrees on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near 30.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a slight snow chance late in the day with highs near 30. Cooler air starts to filter in on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 20s. Temperatures then dip into the teens Friday before we return to the lower 30s early next weekend.