The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are entering round one of two snow systems headed our way now through Thursday evening.

Round one of snow puts in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. this evening until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. This system will accumulate about 2-4 inches.

From around 7 a.m. tomorrow morning until noon, there will be a lull in this system.

Round two of snow puts us in a Winter Storm Warning from 9 a.m. tomorrow morning until 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Travel will likely be difficult/near impossible from 3 p.m. Wednesday until around 6pm Thursday, with the heaviest portion of the storm overnight Wed-Thu.

What to expect from round two:

-Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph allowing the chance for blowing/drifting snow.

-We will add about 6-10″ for most places. Further north and west of Green Bay could add about 10-14″, including Langlade and Menominee counties.

Overall, we will total about 8-14″ across the board.

Stay updated with the storm for YOUR area by downloading our Storm Team 5 weather app.