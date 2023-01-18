From Storm Team 5…

It seems like it’s been forever, but we finally have our first winter storm of 2023.

Expect snow to move in after 11 PM Wednesday night, starting in counties south of highway 10, and working up north. The heaviest snowfall period will be between 2 AM – 8AM Thursday morning. We will pick up between 2-4 inches in much of the area by the morning commute.

Following that, about another 1-2 inches will accumulate until around noon Thursday. Into the afternoon, expect snow to lighten with even areas further Lakeside (such as Manitowoc or Sheboygan) to even see a mix.

We will total about 4-6 inches across most areas and about 6-8″ further north.

Winds pick up tonight as well. Expect gusts tonight to reach around 25 mph, and by Thursday morning, gusts could see the low 30s.

Keep in mind that road conditions will deteriorate tonight as well. Thursday morning, when snow is the heaviest, hazardous road conditions are anticipated.

We will continue to see snowy, slippery, and icy road conditions into Thursday evening.