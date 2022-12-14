The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high is 37 degrees. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.

Going into the evening, our rain or mix at the time will transition over to heavy, wet snow. Some get this change over at different times, and that’s important! Where it switches to snow first (up north and our west), that is where the highest snow accumulations will be. Communities around the Fox Valley and lakeshore get the switch to snow later, thus lower totals.

Travel will be very difficult tonight with slippery conditions and reduced visibility from heavy snow. Take a look at the latest snow forecast from Storm Team 5:

Heavy snow will go away early on Thursday, but plan on a difficult morning commute tomorrow. During the day it will be cloudy and breezy with a few light snow showers. Accumulations will be minor compared to tonight. The high is 36 degrees Thursday.

A few light snow showers will be around on Friday. The high is 31 degrees.