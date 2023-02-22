From Storm Team 5…

The winter storm is here and will really ramp up Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Round one will gave us an accumulation of anywhere between 2-4″.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6pm Thursday evening, but the steadiest and heaviest snowfall will be Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Another 6″ to as much as 10″ of snow will be possible in “round 2” with event totals in the 8″ to as much as 14″ range.

The highest confidence is at the 10″ mark give or take for the most likely amount of accumulation in NE WI.

Strong easterly and northeasterly winds will create blowing and drifting snow. If you don’t have to travel into early Thursday morning, don’t.