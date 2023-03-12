From Storm Team 5…

We are in a Winter Storm Warning now through 10am Monday across Central WI through the Fox Cities and all the way through Manitowoc. This is the area that could see the heaviest snow totals.

We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from now through 7am north of Green Bay, and then now through 10am south of Lake Winnebago.

Expect snowy/slippery roads for your Monday morning commute, as temps are below freezing. Into this afternoon with those warmer temps, roads will turn more slushy/snowy, before the icy conditions return with those chilly temps tonight.

This system will be out of our area by 10am Monday morning.