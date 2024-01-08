The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Several rounds of snow are expected this week, the most falling Tuesday and a potential new storm Friday and Saturday. Following that second storm, we get a taste of very cold arctic air this weekend that could linger for a while!

Today will be quiet before the storm. Cloudy skies and steady temperatures starting around 30 degrees and topping out at 35 degrees in the afternoon. Given a setup like this, it’s possible some stray flurries may fall, but nothing that would accumulate.

Tonight, plan on cloudy and quiet conditions for the evening with snow beginning after midnight. The low is 31 degrees. By the morning drive tomorrow, we are expecting between 0.5″ to 1.5″ which could make the early roads slippery.

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of northeast Wisconsin with a start time of 3am Tuesday morning until very early Wednesday morning. Travel is expected to be hazardous for most of the day tomorrow.

Snow showers are expected all day Tuesday, at times it could be heavy, wet snow that comes down at a good pace. Most counties will see a snowfall range of 4″ to 8″ of total snow after some melting/compacting occurs in the afternoon. Locally higher amounts could be possible near the lakeshore for a total of 8″ to 10″ to clean up. The high is 35 degrees.

Round two of snow will be much lighter with a clipper system with a timing of late Wednesday into Thursday morning. A bigger storm system could impact Wisconsin again Friday and Saturday with heavy snow and very gusty winds. Behind that storm will be an arctic outbreak where temperatures are expected to turn very cold, and that could last for several days next week!