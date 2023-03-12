The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow showers will continue into the rest of this Sunday. I think things will lighten up into the rest of this morning before snowfall picks back up into this afternoon. Expect the heaviest snowfall period to be later this evening.

We are in a Winter Storm Warning now through 10am Monday across Central WI through the Fox Cities and all the way through Manitowoc. This is the area that could see the heaviest snow totals.

We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from now through 7am north of Green Bay, and then now through 10am south of Lake Winnebago.

With high temps today in the mid-30s, this is a heavier, wetter snowfall coming down. Here’s what to expect with this system:

Road conditions this morning are fairly poor. Expect icy/snowy/slippery roads for your morning commute, as temps are below freezing. Into this afternoon with those warmer temps, roads will turn more slushy/snowy, before the icy conditions return with those chilly temps tonight.

This system will be out of our area by 10am Monday morning.