From Storm Team 5…

We stay dry through this evening with cloudy skies, but by 3am, snow showers will start to build in from the south through the north.

A Winter Storm Warning from 3am tonight through 6am Wednesday and areas north in a Winter Weather Advisory during that same time frame.

Snow will pick up in intensity as we head through Tuesday midday and afternoon. Storm Team 5 is expecting 5″ to as much as 8″ of snow for Green Bay south through the Fox Valley and over to the Lakeshore.

Lower totals are expected north and west.

NE winds will crank up as well with gusts over 35 mph by Tuesday evening causing blowing snow.

This will be a wet type of snow so drifting is not expected to be a major issue once the snow exits.

Stay with Storm Team 5 for more updates as the first decent snow of the season moves through.