Winter Storm Watch begins Saturday, heavy snow expected

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Brown county and areas to the north beginning Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. A large storm system developing across the central United States will begin to impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region by late tonight and continue through Sunday.

Winter Storm Watch

Cloudy skies will hold tough today with pockets of drizzle or light snow showers possible. Very little if any accumulation is anticipated with highs in the lower 30s.

The first push of snow will arrive late tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will start to increase out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Snow early Saturday morning will transition over to a wintry mix or rain at times from Green Bay and areas south including the lakeshore. North of Green Bay temperatures will be cold enough where a wintry mix and all snow is forecast. By Saturday night what rain and mix is falling to the south will transition over to all snow.

Heavy snow will be falling Saturday night through the morning on Sunday. Travel is expected to be difficult through much of Sunday. We’ll start to see the snow taper through the late afternoon and evening on Sunday with some breezy north to northeast winds.

Snow accumulation

Heavy snow is forecast for much of northeast Wisconsin beginning late tonight before ending late Sunday. The heaviest of the snow is expected near and north of Hwy. 64 where 9″ or more is possible. Snow totals will lower the further south you go due to a wintry mix and rain anticipated at times on Saturday. The lowest snow amounts will likely be located south of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

What to expect

Quieter weather is in the forecast early next week with highs in the lower 30s.