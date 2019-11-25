Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening

From Storm Team 5…

Warmer temperatures continue into the first couple days of this week. Partly sunny skies out there for Monday with a high of 45 degrees. A weak cold front moving into the state during the LATE MORNING and EARLY AFTERNOON will not bring widespread showers, instead a spotty light rain chance for a few sprinkles will be possible at that time.

Tonight, skies partly cloudy with an overnight low of 32 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s at night where our next rain and snow chance moves in.

TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Our next high impact fall storm arrives, moving into the area after 8pm. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Langlade, Forest, Florence, northern Marinette, and Menominee (MI) counties in the WFRV viewing area beginning Tuesday evening for the potential of heavy snow.



What: Rain (for most) – Heavy snow (for some) – Blustery Winds Wednesday evening



Where: Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore will experience a mainly rain event, followed up a few wet snowflakes as this system wraps up Wednesday afternoon. Areas to the north and west of Shawano will get the best chance for accumulating wet snow. Far to the north some snow accumulation could exceed a half a foot.





Thanksgiving is this Thursday! Looking like nice weather will return Turkey Day with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 35 degrees.

Another system to watch will be following close behind on Friday night through Sunday which will bring rain and accumulating snow to Wisconsin.