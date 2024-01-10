(WFRV) – After the area cleaned up 4-8″ of wet, heavy snow from Tuesday afternoon and evening, Wednesday has featured a cloudy but quiet January day.

Our next weak system arrives Wednesday night and will bring 1-3″ of new snow overnight into early Thursday morning. Plan on tough travel conditions once again.

Then, all attention turns to the potential for another potent winter storm from Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service already has northeast Wisconsin in a WINTER STORM WATCH, which means conditions are favorable for severe winter weather to occur.

The storm is expected to arrive Friday morning, with worsening conditions through the afternoon and evening hours. You should prepare for snowfall that will be heavy at times, and strong northeast winds that could gust in excess of 50 mph. The snow and wind combination Friday night could lead to near-blizzard conditions at times.

At this early time, Storm Team 5 is anticipating at least 6 to as much as 9 inches of snow with this storm, with the potential of 9 to as much as 12 inches of snow east of the Fox Valley and Lake Winnebago.

Plan for difficult to near-impossible travel conditions Friday night and early Saturday morning.