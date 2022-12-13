The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather will continue to be quiet today, with changes occurring tonight and tomorrow. Cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees. The difference today from yesterday will be a breezier wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the East/southeast.

The storm will be reaching our area tonight. Gusty winds from 15 to 35 miles per hour will kick off this event. There will be scattered rain showers or a wintry mix in spots tonight – that mix including some snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Icing and slippery roads will be the biggest focus tonight into tomorrow morning in central to northern Wisconsin (mainly NW of the Fox Cities). The low is 34 degrees.

Tomorrow during the day, scattered showers or rain or a wintry mix. There will be a changeover to heavy, wet snow at night into Thursday morning where the bulk of the snow accumulation is expected to fall. Tomorrow’s high is 38 degrees with gusty winds as high as 30 or 35 miles per hour.