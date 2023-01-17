From Storm Team 5…

The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over.

Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent day Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 33. degrees.

It’s be a while, but after 11pm Wednesday a new storm system will work accumulating snow showers into our area. This snow will continue through most of Thursday. Right now it looking like 4-6″ of snow for majority of the Fox Cities and Green Bay areas.

There will be less (2-4″) for areas along and south of a line Two Rivers to Green Lake. This means Fond du Lac and Sheboygan will see less snow.

Areas along and north of a Marinette to Birnamwood line will be in the 6-8″ range. Travel will be most heavily impacted Thursday morning and into the midday hours.

We will continue to update this through the day on Wednesday.