The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A chilly breeze greets you out the door Tuesday. Partly sunny during the day with a high of 29 degrees. The wind will go down in speed this afternoon!

Round 1 of snow is expected across the area tonight. 6pm tonight until 9am tomorrow holds a potential to bring 2-4″ of fluffy snow. The low is 23 degrees.

Snow showers will taper off in the morning Wednesday, bringing a lull in accumulating snow during the day Wednesday – although, some additional flurries may fall. Tomorrow’s high is 29 degrees. More accumulating snow will work in late afternoon and evening.

Round 2 of the snow will be 3pm Wednesday until Thursday evening. Within this window of time, 6 to 12 inches of additional snow is expected across our region. Lower totals across southern Wisconsin will be due to freezing rain and sleet mixing in with snow. Some of that mixing may work into our southern counties Thursday morning, too. In addition to the heavy snow, gusty winds exceeding 40 miles per hour will accompany the flakes bringing a reduction in visibility and a blowing/drifting component to the snow after it reaches the ground. You’ll be able to get out and clear the snow by dinner time Thursday.