From Storm Team 5…

We turn mostly cloudy into Wednesday night, and some light wintry mix will be possible in central Wisconsin. Lows will drop to the upper 20s.

Thursday begins mostly cloudy and dry, but after 6 PM, our next round of snow will develop and move into NE WI. The worst of the travel impact will be felt Friday morning.

Right now it looks like 3-6″ of snow is likely with the highest amounts south of highway 10 and along the lakeshore.

Snow will exit by midday Friday with a quieter weekend ahead.

Remember, Saturday night or early Sunday morning to turn your clocks ahead one hour as we get back to daylight saving time.

The sunset will push to 6:55 Sunday evening!