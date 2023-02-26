From Storm Team 5…

After a quiet and sunny Sunday, our next winter storm will arrive early Monday morning, and this time freezing rain and sleet will bring the biggest impacts to be concerned with.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect 6 AM to 6 PM Monday for Kewaunee, Brown, Outagamie, Manitowoc, Calumet, and Winnebago counties.

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect 6 AM to 6 PM Monday for Waushara, Waupaca, Shawano, Menominee, Oconto, Marinette, Menominee, Langlade and Door counties.

Freezing rain and sleet will move in between 5-8am – a glaze of ice up to two tenths of an inch will be possible on elevated and untreated surfaces. The icy mix will go over to a snowy mix midday and for the afternoon hours. 1-3″ of snow and sleet accumulation will be possible.

For areas north of hwy 29, 3-6″ of snow will be possible as the precip will stay more snow vs freezing rain.

Expect slick and icy travel conditions Monday morning.