Winter Weather Advisory Monday night

The first snow of the season will bring light accumulations to the area late tonight and early Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the WFRV viewing area until 7:00 AM Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory

A storm system will move northeast tonight as clouds increase through the evening. The precipitation will likely start out as a mix of rain and snow across northeast Wisconsin during the late evening. As colder air arrives the wintry mix will transition over to all snow mainly after midnight. Snow showers will continue through the early morning on Tuesday and could linger into the morning commute.

What to expect

Snowfall accumulations will be light for much of the area. A quick moving system combined with warm ground temperatures will limit the accumulations for much of the region. Models are suggesting a light dusting to around an inch of slushy snow by Tuesday morning.

Estimated snow amounts from RPM model

Sunshine will return through the late morning and afternoon on Tuesday melting what snow is left on the ground. It will be a cooler day with highs in the low to middle 40s.

Dry weather with cloudy of skies is expected on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system which could bring more rain and snow to the area on Halloween. Gusty winds are possible as well as this storm system passes to our east. Stay tuned for more details!