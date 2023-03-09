From Storm Team 5…

Thursday begins mostly cloudy and dry, but after 6 PM, our next round of snow will develop and move into NE WI. The worst of the travel impact will be felt Friday morning.

Right now it looks like 3-6″ of snow is likely with the highest amounts south of highway 10 and along the lakeshore due to lake enhancement on a NE wind. This is where isolated 7-8″ amounts will be possible.

If you reside north of hwy 29, expect closer to 2-3″.

Snow will exit by midday Friday with a quieter weekend ahead.

Remember, Saturday night or early Sunday morning to turn your clocks ahead one hour as we get back to daylight saving time.

The sunset will push to 6:55 Sunday evening!