From Storm Team 5…

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.

The system is sliding a bit more south and east — and along with the air temps expected to be just above freezing — we have cut the expected amounts of snow/sleet accumulating to 1-3″ for most of the area.

There will be a sharp gradient cut-off to hardly any snow just north and west of Green Bay.

Amounts could push 3-4-5″ just south of Oshkosh.

The messy mix will exit Thursday evening with a brief shot of cool air for Friday.