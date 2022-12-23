From Storm Team 5…

The strong gusts will stay the primary factor in how cold it will feel. By tonight, temperatures are likely to feel like -15 to -25 degrees out, and could even plummet further to feel like -35 degrees by Saturday morning.

The strong west to northwest winds will continue to gust between 40-50 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. If you don’t have to travel — just sit tight — if you do have to travel take it SLOW! The rural and open areas will be near white out conditions at times.

The strong winds will stay for Saturday, and for that reason — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until 6:00 PM Saturday.

Christmas Day looking much better. Air temps will still be frigid, but the strong winds will finally subside.

Thankfully good travel weather will greet those trying to get back after Christmas weekend!