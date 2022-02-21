The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winter Weather Advisory begins for all of our communities at 5pm Monday into the evening of Tuesday. This is for a mix of sleet and snow – leading to icy or snowy roads.

Much chillier out there Monday compared to Sunday as the highs will mainly be in the 20s. Cloudy skies and blustery winds from the NE are expected. Most of the area will have a chance for flurries or drizzle AT MOST during the day, while northern counties could see some light snow showers develop during the day.

Tonight is when the weather gets interesting. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop for communities south of Green Bay and the lakeshore. Icy roads possible here while snow is not going to be much of an issue. North of Green bay will have mostly snow tonight which could add up to 1 to 3″ overnight. The low is 16 degrees with a continuously breezy NE wind.

The bulk of the sleet and snow will happen tomorrow. Sleet goes over to snow for southern spots, while it will stay mostly snow to the north. That means higher snow totals will be north of Green Bay and over Door County. Much lower totals to the south where the mixed precipitation will cut out the chance for big accumulation.