The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday. The combination of a wintry mix, snow, and gusty winds will lead to slippery travel for the Thursday morning commute.

Tonight: Rain showers moving through the area during the first half of the night will change over to a wintry mix then snow after midnight. This could lead to slippery travel with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Winds will pick up out of the north at 10-25 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers in the morning will come to an end by the afternoon. A few inches of wet snow will be possible across the area. Winds will be out of the north at 10-25 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon.

Friday brings more sunshine with temperatures in the lower 40s. Another system brings scattered rain and snow showers Saturday. We’ll continue the active spring weather heading through the first week of April with more rounds of rain and snow possible Monday and Wednesday as highs hover near average in the upper 40s.