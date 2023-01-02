From Storm Team 5…

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH AND TO THE WEST OF GREEN BAY FOR THE THREAT OF ICING AS MIXED PRECIPITATION DEVELOPS**

A warm front lifting into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for mixed precipitation. This could be snow, sleet or freezing rain so slippery conditions may arrive after midnight in some locations. The low is 30 degrees.

Tuesday will bring a chance for rain and sleet in most of the area, while wet snow and a wintry mix be across the north. The high will be somewhere in the mid and upper 30s, creating more liquid precipitation instead of snow.