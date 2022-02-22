The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Light snow and a wintry mix will come to an end this evening as we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will cool into the single digits and teens with a northwest wind.

Wednesday: Sunshine will gradually return throughout the day. Highs will remain cool near 20 with a north breeze.

A storm system passing to our south on Thursday will bring more clouds to the area. This will give us a chance for light snow late in the day with highs in the lower 20s. We’ll remain cool on Friday under a partly sunny sky. The weekend will start out with temperatures near the freezing mark before dipping back into the 20s behind a cold front that swings through Saturday night. Overall, quiet weather is expected with highs in the 30s early next week.