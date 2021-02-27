Wintry mix early tomorrow, breezy start next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After temperatures got close to 50 degrees on Saturday, clouds will pick up overnight ahead of our next system to watch. Precipitation should hold off for the most part until closer to sunrise. Low temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

The morning hours on Sunday will feature a light wintry mix. The northwoods will have to watch out for this wintry mix, with some snow at times. The rest of us in Northeast Wisconsin will have rain. By the afternoon, most of the precipitation moves out.

There is a chance at some flurries to start off Monday near breakfast. Eventually, those flurries dart out of the region and leave afternoon sunshine. Winds could be gusting to 30 mph. This will be our coldest day of the forecast period in the 20s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Wind will stay up on Tuesday with mild air back in the area for the rest of the week, upper 40s mid to end of next week. Plenty of sunshine throughout the week as well!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Mishicot wins first state title in school history

Mishicot looks to capture state title in La Crosse

Howards Grove girls look to finish strong at state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectional finals

African American Icons: Harry Boyce

Mishicot back in familiar territory despite pandemic

More Weather