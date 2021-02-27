Wintry mix early tomorrow, breezy start next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After temperatures got close to 50 degrees on Saturday, clouds will pick up overnight ahead of our next system to watch. Precipitation should hold off for the most part until closer to sunrise. Low temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

The morning hours on Sunday will feature a light wintry mix. The northwoods will have to watch out for this wintry mix, with some snow at times. The rest of us in Northeast Wisconsin will have rain. By the afternoon, most of the precipitation moves out.

There is a chance at some flurries to start off Monday near breakfast. Eventually, those flurries dart out of the region and leave afternoon sunshine. Winds could be gusting to 30 mph. This will be our coldest day of the forecast period in the 20s.

Wind will stay up on Tuesday with mild air back in the area for the rest of the week, upper 40s mid to end of next week. Plenty of sunshine throughout the week as well!