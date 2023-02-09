The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This very unimpressive wintry system will wrap up around 6-7pm this evening, and cloudy skies will linger behind.

Temps most of tonight stay into the mid-30s, so not much accumulation will end of sticking, but by tomorrow morning, temps drop into the mid-20s, so any wet roads will freeze over.

We have relatively gusty winds out of the northwest this evening as well, which will usher in slightly cooler air for tomorrow. Highs Friday will only reach around 27 degrees across the Fox Cities, and winds will stay fairly gusty out of the northwest. Cloudy skies clear into the morning tomorrow, and lots of sunshine is on tap as we wrap up this work week.