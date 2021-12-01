Wintry mix in the morning, mild temps to follow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A snowy mix is cruising through the state as December begins on this Wednesday. This could bring a slippery coating of snow or ice during the morning as temperatures are around or just below the freezing mark. Those showers should end in the morning with a cloudy and mild afternoon to follow – highs will be spanning the 40s with the warmest temps to the south.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with temps mostly in the 40s during the night. There may be a stray light rain shower that crosses by.

Tomorrow will have partly sunny conditions with more sun to the south. A breezy wind but a mild temp of 44 degrees for the high. The next chance at snow or a mix will arrive late at night into early Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Looking Ahead

1-on-1 interview: ESPN's John Anderson

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win over Rams

State champion Reedsville football team joins Sports Xtra

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

More Weather