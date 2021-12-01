Wintry mix in the morning, mild temps to follow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A snowy mix is cruising through the state as December begins on this Wednesday. This could bring a slippery coating of snow or ice during the morning as temperatures are around or just below the freezing mark. Those showers should end in the morning with a cloudy and mild afternoon to follow – highs will be spanning the 40s with the warmest temps to the south.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with temps mostly in the 40s during the night. There may be a stray light rain shower that crosses by.

Tomorrow will have partly sunny conditions with more sun to the south. A breezy wind but a mild temp of 44 degrees for the high. The next chance at snow or a mix will arrive late at night into early Friday morning.