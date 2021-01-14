Wintry mix moves in tonight

Seasonal snowfall has been running about 10 inches below normal. A strong low pressure system will stall to our south which will give us the chance of adding to those totals through the next day or so.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Wisconsin until noon on Friday. For tonight, many areas will start as a rain and transition to some more snowfall. The lakeshore and the Fox Cities will likely not receive much tonight. West of the Fox Cities could get 1-3 inches. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

A snow band will lift north to start tomorrow. However, as the system pulls away the band will bring snowfall for much of our viewing area. This is where the Fox Cities could see some more accumulation. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s.

Snow will finally exit early Saturday. Our final snowfall totals will likely be between 2-4 inches for most, barely anything along the lakeshore.

Clouds will linger throughout much of the day on Saturday with potentially some clearing by the Packers game. High temperatures remain warm in the mid 30s.

Cloudy skies once again for Sunday before some clearing for Monday. Temperatures next week will be in the uppers 20s through mid-week before cooler air mass could move in.